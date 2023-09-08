Pennsylvania State Police say escaped killer Danelo Cavalcante spotted running

Pennsylvania State Police said that an individual saw jail escapee and convicted murderer Danelo Cavalcante running on Friday afternoon.

Cavalcante escaped from the Chester County Prison the morning of Aug. 31, and the U.S. Marshals Service says he's also wanted for a homicide in Brazil. Cavalcante was convicted of murdering his ex-girlfriend in 2021 and sentenced to life in prison.

Officials tell Fox News that Cavalcante was seen just north of Longwood Gardens on E. Street Rd and Conservatory Rd. in Kennett Square, Pennsylvania.

Law enforcement officers could be seen on a bridge overlooking a small ravine with rifles pointed into it.

