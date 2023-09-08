Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania State Police say escaped killer Danelo Cavalcante spotted running

Cavalcante murdered his ex-girlfriend in 2021

Nate Foy By Nate Foy , Adam Sabes Fox News
Published
close
Authorities still searching for convicted murderer in Pennsylvania Video

Authorities still searching for convicted murderer in Pennsylvania

FOX News correspondent Nate Foy has the latest details on the search underway for convicted killer Danelo Cavalcante on 'Special Report.'

Pennsylvania State Police said that an individual saw jail escapee and convicted murderer Danelo Cavalcante running on Friday afternoon.

Cavalcante escaped from the Chester County Prison the morning of Aug. 31, and the U.S. Marshals Service says he's also wanted for a homicide in Brazil. Cavalcante was convicted of murdering his ex-girlfriend in 2021 and sentenced to life in prison.

Officials tell Fox News that Cavalcante was seen just north of Longwood Gardens on E. Street Rd and Conservatory Rd. in Kennett Square, Pennsylvania.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Danelo Cavalcante

Acting Warden of Chester County Prison, Howard Holland released video of Cavalcante's escape from the prison during a Wednesday press conference, which shows the convicted killer crab walking up a wall. (Chester County DA)

Law enforcement officers could be seen on a bridge overlooking a small ravine with rifles pointed into it.

Fox News' Jeremy Copas contributed to this report

Nate Foy currently serves as an FOX News correspondent based in New York City. He joined the network in February 2022. 