Police and Law Enforcement
Published

Pennsylvania police officer killed, another injured while responding to ‘domestic incident’: reports

The McKeesport Area School District said earlier its schools and buildings were on lockdown

Bradford Betz
By Bradford Betz | Fox News
A police officer was killed and another officer was injured in McKeesport, Pennsylvania Monday morning, while responding to a "domestic incident," according to local reports. 

The violence unfolded in the 1300 block of Grandview Avenue. Sources told WPXI the officers were responding to a domestic incident involving an unstable man when the suspect opened fire on the officers. 

Police say the incident took place in the 1300 block of Grandview in McKeesport. 

Police say the incident took place in the 1300 block of Grandview in McKeesport.

Sources told WTAE that the suspect has been shot. The conditions of the injured officer and the suspect are known. 

The McKeesport Area School District said earlier its schools and buildings were on lockdown due to nearby police activity. The lockdown has since been lifted. 

The circumstances leading up to the shooting remain unclear at this time. Fox News Digital has reached out to the McKeesport Police Department for updates. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

