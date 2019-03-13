Expand / Collapse search
Pennsylvania man with last name Sober arrested for drunk driving, police say

Daniel Sober, 44, was arrested for driving drunk on Saturday, around 20 miles outside of Pittsburgh, Penn.

A man with the last name Sober was arrested for drunk driving last Saturday in Pennsylvania, police said.

Daniel Sober, 44, was arrested in Middlesex Township, which is about 20 miles north of Pittsburgh. Police pulled over his  vehicle and said they smelled alcohol on his breath, Pittsburgh's WTAE-TV reported.

A portable breath-test device showed he had been drinking, the station reported, citing court documents.

A formal test at showed Sober's blood-alcohol level was 0.194 percent, police said. In Pennsylvania, a level of 0.08 percent is considered intoxicated

Sober was charged with drunk driving and careless driving, The Smoking Gun reported.

He has been released from police custody and is scheduled to appear in court on March 20.

