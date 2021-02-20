Pennsylvania cop arrested in connection to Capitol riot, allegedly charged line of officers

The FBI arrested a Pennsylvania police officer Friday for allegedly attending the riot at the nation's Capitol on Jan. 6 after a video surfaced on his Facebook of him purportedly mobbing and pushing against police officers attempting to secure the building.

Officials said Joseph Fischer, a patrolman at North Cornwall Township Police Department, "bragged" on Facebook about breaching the Capitol building during a joint session of Congress to certify the election results for President Biden, in an event that left five people, including a Capitol police officer, dead.

NEWT GINGRICH: SPEAKER PELOSI, TEAR DOWN THIS FENCE AROUND US CAPITOL

The nearly 3-minute video posted online reportedly shows Fischer walking among a crowd of violent protesters. The video was accompanied by the caption, "Made it inside... received pepper balls and pepper sprayed. Police line was 4 deep.. I made it to level two...," according to charging documents reviewed by Fox News.

At one point in the video, the recorder can be heard yelling "Charge!"

Toward the end of the recording, the recorder begins charging towards a line of police officers while appearing to shout "Hold the Line" and "Motherf-----s," according to documents.

Investigators said Fischer's Facebook account didn't actually identify his real name, but a subpoena issued to the social media company was returned with information validating his true identity.

US CAPITOL POLICE SUSPEND 6 OFFICERS WITH PAY, INVESTIGATING 29 OTHERS OVER JAN. 6 RIOT

Fischer allegedly posted to his account that "entry into the Capital was needed to send a message that we the people hold the real power."

Fischer also admitted to an unidentified person through a private message on Facebook that he had been confronted by his police chief at his department about his involvement in the riot, according to documents.

"I told him if that is the price I have to pay to voice my freedom and liberties which I was born with and thusly taken away then then must be the price," Fischer reportedly wrote in the messages. "I told him I have no regrets and give zero s---s."

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

A spokesperson for the North Cornwall Township Police Department did not respond to Fox News' request for comment.

The FBI has arrested dozens of participants in the riot -- many of whom were law enforcement officials or members of the military.