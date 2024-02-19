Pennsylvania caretaker sentenced up to 28 years for sexually abusing people with disabilities

A former caretaker was sentenced to up to 28 years in prison for sexually abusing 14 people with physical and intellectual disabilities at a personal care home in Pennsylvania.

James Zook, 69, was sentenced to a minimum of 13 years and 9 months and a maximum of 28 years for the sexual assault of 14 residents at the Faith Friendship Villa in West Hempfield Township, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office. The Faith Friendship Villa, where Zook had worked for about 20 years, is a non-profit personal care home for people with mental illness and other disabilities.

The victims' ages ranged from 33 to 69, and all of them had intellectual or physical disabilities.

Zook had pleaded guilty in September to 329 counts of institutional sexual assault, 333 counts of indecent assault, and one count of disorderly conduct.

"This was a man who used his position in order to victimize adults who could not protect themselves for 15-plus years," Assistant District Attorney Fritz Haverstick said during the sentencing proceeding.

During the proceeding, the Faith Friendship Villa's executive director read statements from nine of the victims, many of whom said they considered Zook a friend and expressed forgiveness. The executive director said 12 of 14 victims have returned to the program.

"Many of these victims experienced trauma and abuse previously in their lives and seek refuge at Faith Friendship Villa," she said. "He preyed on their vulnerabilities."

Zook read a statement apologizing for what he did and saying he regretted his actions.

"It's clear to me the deep and long-lasting consequences each victim will continue to suffer from," Reinaker said before ordering the sentence.

A licensed psychologist found that Zook was a sexually violent predator, a designation that includes lifetime registration as a sex offender and requires neighbors to be notified under Megan's Law.

Zook was arrested and charged on Nov. 7, 2022, with institutional sexual assault and indecent assault after a victim reported him on August 14, 2022. Zook was accused of sexually assaulting the Faith Friendship Villa resident weekly or biweekly, starting in late 2020 or early 2021 and ending in August 2022.

Further investigation led to additional charges in January after 13 other victims came forward saying they were abused.

All the victims were interviewed by the Lancaster County Children's Alliance Center and disclosed sexual abuse spanning from 2007 until 2022.