Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Nancy Pelosi
Published

Paul Pelosi attack suspect David DePape pleads not guilty, waives right to speedy trial

David DePape makes arraignment appearance in San Francisco court

Greg Norman
By Greg Norman , Danielle Wallace | Fox News
close
Suspect in Paul Pelosi attack, David DePape, charged with attempted murder and assault Video

Suspect in Paul Pelosi attack, David DePape, charged with attempted murder and assault

Fox News chief correspondent Jonathan Hunt provides details on the assault against Paul Pelosi on 'Special Report with Bret Baier.'

David DePape, the accused attacker of Paul Pelosi, has pleaded not guilty to all state charges during a court appearance Wednesday in San Francisco. 

DePape, who also waived his right to a trial within 60 days, is set to appear in court again on Feb. 23, according to reports. 

The 42-year-old was arrested Oct. 28 for allegedly attacking Paul Pelosi with a hammer inside the Pelosis' San Francisco home. Nancy Pelosi was in Washington, D.C., at the time. 

Local prosecutors charged DePape with attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon and elder abuse.  

PAUL PELOSI ATTACK SUSPECT ALLEGEDLY CITED ‘EVIL IN WASHINGTON’ 

David DePape in Berkeley, California, on Dec. 13, 2013.

David DePape in Berkeley, California, on Dec. 13, 2013. (Michael Short/San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images)

DePape also has pleaded not guilty to state and federal charges that include allegations he sought to kidnap Nancy Pelosi. 

WHAT TO KNOW ABOUT DAVID DEPAPE 

The hammer allegedly wielded by David DePape in an attack on Paul Pelosi is seen during a preliminary hearing in San Francisco in mid-December.

The hammer allegedly wielded by David DePape in an attack on Paul Pelosi is seen during a preliminary hearing in San Francisco in mid-December. (Vicki Behringer)

In a court appearance two weeks ago, body-worn camera footage played out reportedly showed DePape striking Paul Pelosi. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

Paul Pelosi was allegedly attacked by a man looking for his wife, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. 

Paul Pelosi was allegedly attacked by a man looking for his wife, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.  (Samuel Corum/AFP via Getty Images)

San Francisco Police Sgt. Carla Hurley, who interviewed DePape for about an hour on the day of the attack, had testified that DePape said that there was an "evil in Washington" and noted how Nancy Pelosi was second in line to the presidency.

According to Hurley, DePape also listed other future intended targets, including Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom, actor Tom Hanks and Hunter Biden, according to The Associated Press. 

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.