Paul Pelosi attack suspect David DePape pleads not guilty, waives right to speedy trial

David DePape, the accused attacker of Paul Pelosi, has pleaded not guilty to all state charges during a court appearance Wednesday in San Francisco.

DePape, who also waived his right to a trial within 60 days, is set to appear in court again on Feb. 23, according to reports.

The 42-year-old was arrested Oct. 28 for allegedly attacking Paul Pelosi with a hammer inside the Pelosis' San Francisco home. Nancy Pelosi was in Washington, D.C., at the time.

Local prosecutors charged DePape with attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon and elder abuse.

DePape also has pleaded not guilty to state and federal charges that include allegations he sought to kidnap Nancy Pelosi.

In a court appearance two weeks ago, body-worn camera footage played out reportedly showed DePape striking Paul Pelosi.

San Francisco Police Sgt. Carla Hurley, who interviewed DePape for about an hour on the day of the attack, had testified that DePape said that there was an "evil in Washington" and noted how Nancy Pelosi was second in line to the presidency.

According to Hurley, DePape also listed other future intended targets, including Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom, actor Tom Hanks and Hunter Biden, according to The Associated Press.