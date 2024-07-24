Patriot rescues fragment of Old Glory as pro-Hamas agitators burn American flag in viral video

An unnamed patriot reached into a smoldering heap Wednesday to rescue an American flag from burning at the hands of pro-Hamas agitators.

The man, who wanted to remain anonymous, was able to successfully save a fragment of Old Glory. He told a local journalist who recorded the incident that he is an attorney who works near Union Station in Washington D.C., where the anti-Israel demonstrations happened.



In a video taken by Richie McGinniss and shared via X, the man stoops down into the flames and takes a fragment of the burning flag with his bare hands.



An angry mob rushes after the unnamed man carrying the burned flag, shouting "Get him!" and banging drums.

In the chase, a pro-Hamas agitator can be seen tripping over a skateboard. The anonymous patriot barely escapes through the crowd, running out of Columbus Circle.

In a later video post, McGinniss shares that the unnamed man said, "I grabbed what I could out of the fire and ran."



"I'm ashamed I didn't stop and go back and get the rest of it," the man told McGinniss.



"Thank you, sir, whoever you are – that was brave and honorable behavior on display," a user commented on X.



Agitators also burned an effigy of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, as well as an Israeli flag.

At least 23 pro-Hamas agitators were arrested Wednesday during the unruly demonstrations outside Union Station. Vandalism included "F--- ISREAL" painted onto brick pavement, with Israel misspelled.



The video of the man saving the flag had over 1.1M views on X as of Wednesday evening.