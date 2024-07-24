Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

America Together Logo
US

Patriot rescues fragment of Old Glory as pro-Hamas agitators burn American flag in viral video

Man said he saw flag burning and had to do something

Jasmine Baehr By Jasmine Baehr Fox News
Published
close
Unnamed patriot rescues burning American flag from pro-Hamas agitators as crowd shouts 'get him!' Video

Unnamed patriot rescues burning American flag from pro-Hamas agitators as crowd shouts 'get him!'

An unnamed man is being lauded as a hero after rescuing a fragment of a burning American flag with his bare hands from a pro-Hamas demonstration at Union Station on Wednesday. (Credit: @RichieMcGinniss via X)

An unnamed patriot reached into a smoldering heap Wednesday to rescue an American flag from burning at the hands of pro-Hamas agitators.

The man, who wanted to remain anonymous, was able to successfully save a fragment of Old Glory. He told a local journalist who recorded the incident that he is an attorney who works near Union Station in Washington D.C., where the anti-Israel demonstrations happened.

In a video taken by Richie McGinniss and shared via X, the man stoops down into the flames and takes a fragment of the burning flag with his bare hands.

An angry mob rushes after the unnamed man carrying the burned flag, shouting "Get him!" and banging drums.

SEE IT: MOST DRAMATIC PHOTOS OF PRO-HAMAS AGITATORS RAGING THROUGH DC

An unnamed patriot reaches down to rescue the American flag from being burned

An unnamed man rescued an American flag from burning at a pro-Hamas demonstration outside Union Station on Wednesday, July 24. (@RichieMcGinniss via X)

In the chase, a pro-Hamas agitator can be seen tripping over a skateboard. The anonymous patriot barely escapes through the crowd, running out of Columbus Circle.

In a later video post, McGinniss shares that the unnamed man said, "I grabbed what I could out of the fire and ran."

"I'm ashamed I didn't stop and go back and get the rest of it," the man told McGinniss. 

ANTI-ISRAEL AGITATORS BURN AMERICAN FLAGS, ACCUSE NETANYAHU OF BEING 'WAR CRIMINAL' AS HE ADDRESSES CONGRESS

"Thank you, sir, whoever you are – that was brave and honorable behavior on display," a user commented on X.

Agitators also burned an effigy of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, as well as an Israeli flag.

Unnamed patriot holds fragment of American Flag he saved from agitators

An anonymous man who said he works near Union Station rescued an American flag from burning completely at a pro-Hamas demonstration Wednesday. (@RichieMcGinniss via X)

At least 23 pro-Hamas agitators were arrested Wednesday during the unruly demonstrations outside Union Station. Vandalism included "F--- ISREAL" painted onto brick pavement, with Israel misspelled.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The video of the man saving the flag had over 1.1M views on X as of Wednesday evening.

Jasmine is a writer at Fox News Digital and a military spouse based in New Orleans. Stories can be sent to jasmine.baehr@fox.com