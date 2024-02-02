Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Missouri

Patient shoots, wounds security guard immediately after discharge from Kansas City hospital

Incident reported Friday at University Health Truman Medical Center in KCMO

Associated Press
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for February 2 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for February 2

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A patient shot and wounded a security officer Friday morning at a Kansas City hospital after disarming him, authorities say.

TENNESSEE OFFICERS SHOOT WHEN MAN WITH MISSING GIRL TRIES TO RUN OVER DEPUTIES, AUTHORITIES SAY

The patient had just been discharged from University Health Truman Medical Center, Police Sgt. Phil DiMartino said in a news release. While the guard was escorting the patient, there was a confrontation, and the patient grabbed the guard's gun, DiMartino said.

St. Louis, Branson, Springfield crime

A recently-discharged patient reportedly shot and injured a security guard at a Kansas City, Missouri, hospital on Friday. (Fox News Digital)

The patient then managed to fire one round, striking the guard. DiMartino described the guard's injuries as non-life threatening.

Other security officers took the suspect into custody immediately. Police were called around 8:40 a.m. to help.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

No information about what happened or potential charges was immediately released.