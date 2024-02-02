Patient shoots, wounds security guard immediately after discharge from Kansas City hospital

A patient shot and wounded a security officer Friday morning at a Kansas City hospital after disarming him, authorities say.

The patient had just been discharged from University Health Truman Medical Center, Police Sgt. Phil DiMartino said in a news release. While the guard was escorting the patient, there was a confrontation, and the patient grabbed the guard's gun, DiMartino said.

The patient then managed to fire one round, striking the guard. DiMartino described the guard's injuries as non-life threatening.

Other security officers took the suspect into custody immediately. Police were called around 8:40 a.m. to help.

No information about what happened or potential charges was immediately released.