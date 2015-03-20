Pastor says family of captured soldier Bergdahl is 'really hurt' by desertion allegation

The former pastor of the parents of a soldier released from Taliban captivity after almost five years says they have been hurt by claims that he was a traitor and by the outpouring of anger toward their family.

Pastor Phil Proctor of Sterling Presbyterian Church in Sterling, Virginia, said Friday that Bob and Jani Bergdahl were surprised by interviews they have seen with former platoon mates of their son Bowe Bergdahl. Some of the soldiers told media outlets they don't support the exchange of five Taliban officials that led to his freedom.

Proctor said the Bergdahls, who live in Idaho, have yet to speak with their son, who is currently recovering at a military hospital in Germany.