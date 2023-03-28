Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Iowa
Published

Pasta product pulled from Midwestern grocery stores over 'undeclared milk'

HyVee Hamburger Chili Macaroni Skillet meals were recalled from the grocery chain's stores in 8 states

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for March 28 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for March 28

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A company announced Tuesday that it is recalling a packaged pasta dish sold in HyVee grocery stores in eight Midwestern states.

2022'S MOST MEMORABLE RECALLS: ARE THEY STILL IN YOUR HOME?

Chester, Illinois-based Gilster-Mary Lee Corp. said it was recalling HyVee Hamburger Chili Macaroni Skillet meals produced at a plant in Steeleville, Illinois, because of undeclared milk in the product. The milk could be dangerous to people who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk.

Iowa-based HyVee has recalled a pasta product from its shelves over "undeclared milk" being used to manufacture it.

Iowa-based HyVee has recalled a pasta product from its shelves over "undeclared milk" being used to manufacture it.

The recall is for lots packaged in 5.2 ounce cartons that have a best by date of Feb. 8, 2024. The food was sold at HyVee and Dollar Fresh Market stores in Iowa, Illinois, Minnesota, Missouri, Kansas, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wisconsin.

ENOKI MUSHROOMS LINKED TO LISTERIA OUTBREAK IN TWO STATES: PUBLIC HEALTH OFFICIALS

People can return packages to HyVee stores for a refund or can discard it.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Hy-Vee is based in West Des Moines, Iowa.