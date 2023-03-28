Pasta product pulled from Midwestern grocery stores over 'undeclared milk'

A company announced Tuesday that it is recalling a packaged pasta dish sold in HyVee grocery stores in eight Midwestern states.

2022'S MOST MEMORABLE RECALLS: ARE THEY STILL IN YOUR HOME?

Chester, Illinois-based Gilster-Mary Lee Corp. said it was recalling HyVee Hamburger Chili Macaroni Skillet meals produced at a plant in Steeleville, Illinois, because of undeclared milk in the product. The milk could be dangerous to people who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk.

The recall is for lots packaged in 5.2 ounce cartons that have a best by date of Feb. 8, 2024. The food was sold at HyVee and Dollar Fresh Market stores in Iowa, Illinois, Minnesota, Missouri, Kansas, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wisconsin.

ENOKI MUSHROOMS LINKED TO LISTERIA OUTBREAK IN TWO STATES: PUBLIC HEALTH OFFICIALS

People can return packages to HyVee stores for a refund or can discard it.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Hy-Vee is based in West Des Moines, Iowa.