Parkland shooter faces more charges after attacking officer in jail, cops say

Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz faces new charges after he attacked an officer at the Broward County Jail, officials said.

The Broward County Sheriff’s Office listed the new charges as aggravated assault on an officer, battery on an officer and use of an electric or chemical weapon against an officer. It wasn't immediately clear what the "electric or chemical weapon" may have referred to.

The Broward County Sheriff's Office said in a statement to Fox News that Cruz attacked a detention deputy on Tuesday. The sheriff's office said it was still working on gathering details regarding the incident.

NBC Miami reported the detention deputy was hurt in the incident but the extent of his injuries was not immediately clear.

Gordon Weekes of the Broward County Public Defender’s Office told Fox News in a statement “an incident did occur.”

“I cannot confirm what happened,” he said. “I cannot confirm anything. I have not seen any reports.”

Howard Finkelstein, the public defender of Broward County, told Fox News there will a first appearance hearing Wednesday afternoon.

“We do not know anything more than you do as of yet,” Finkelstein said in a statement. “There will be a first appearance hearing today at 1 p.m. and we will know more then.”

Cruz, 20, is currently awaiting trial for killing 17 people during a shooting spree at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Valentine’s Day. He has offered to plead guilty if prosecutors don’t pursue the death penalty, but prosecutors have refused.

