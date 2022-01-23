Parachutist injured after jumping from top of Fort Lauderdale hotel

A man was hospitalized following a parachute jump from the top of a Fort Lauderdale hotel. Police and fire rescue teams reported to the scene Saturday morning at the Hyatt Centric hotel.

Witnesses captured the man's jump from atop the building, as he landed much quicker than expected at the Huizenga Park across the street.

First responders reported the incident on a dispatch call to Broward Health Medical Center.

"I'm going to have a level one trauma, all male, to Broward Health." "It’s going to be a fall injury, 39-year-old male," said the first responder.

The man was later transported to hospital by paramedics where the status of his injuries remain unclear for the moment.

During the jump, the hotel was being used by a film crew, according to 7News. There is no indication whether the man was a part of the film. The Hyatt Centric hotel declined to comment on the incident.