Palin tells students at Liberty University in Virginia that 'war on Christmas' is being waged

Sarah Palin promoted her new book and complained about what she called a "war on Christmas" in an appearance at Liberty University.

The former Alaska governor and 2008 vice presidential candidate told students at the Christian university that "revisionists" are trying to turn the Christmas season into a "winter solstice season," creating a greater divide between church and state.

The News & Advance reports (http://bit.ly/1cbvvKs ) that Palin's remarks prompted thunderous applause from students at the university founded by Jerry Falwell.

After Palin's convocation speech, hundreds of students waited in line for signed copies of her latest book, "Good Tidings and Great Joy: Protecting the Heart of Christmas."

