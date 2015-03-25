Pa. judge bans woman in stalking case from using Twitter; says no more tweets for 5 years

A suburban Philadelphia woman has been banned from using Twitter as part of her sentence for a stalking conviction.

Montgomery County Judge William Carpenter barred 34-year-old Sadiyyah Young of Pottstown from tweeting for at least five years.

Authorities say Young used derogatory and harassing tweets against people involved in a custody case regarding her children, including a judge who ruled against her, lawyers, social workers and foster parents.

The monthlong battle included a tweet that read, in part: "Somebody should pay all these people a visit, bust out windows and cut tires!"

Young pleaded guilty Wednesday to misdemeanor charges of stalking, forgery, and identity theft. She also was sentenced to 11 1/2 months to 23 months in jail and three years' probation.