A gas pipeline in the Oklahoma Panhandle exploded on Tuesday night, shooting flames an estimated 500 feet into the air as multiple agencies responded to the scene.

The explosion happened just before 9:45 p.m. in Beaver County, Oklahoma, just north of Darrouzett, Texas, the Booker Fire Department said.

Video from the scene shows the flames spurting an estimated 500 feet into the sky, according to the fire department.

The Elmwood Fire Department said the glow from the fire could be seen for miles.

Crews from several departments in Oklahoma and Texas were staged a safe distance away until the gas could be turned off, fire officials said. After the gas is shut off, officials told KFDA-TV that 13 miles of pipeline would have to be drained.

Residents were asked to avoid the area south of Midway Church near NS 154 Road and EW 29 Road.

DCP Midstream reportedly owns the pipeline, according to KVII-TV.

It was unclear what caused the fire or whether there were any injuries.

Darrouzett is located about 10 minutes south of the Oklahoma-Texas border.