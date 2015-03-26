Overnight blaze in northern NJ kills 4, leaves 3 seriously hurt; electrical problems blamed

Officials says a blaze in northern New Jersey has left four people dead and three people seriously injured.

The fire that broke out in Paterson early Wednesday engulfed the house within minutes. Two nearby homes were damaged.

Public Safety Director Glenn Brown says two people jumped out of a third-story window to escape the blaze and one of them died. The other suffered two broken legs and severe injuries.

Brown says three bodies were found in the charred house. He says he believes all the occupants of the home are now accounted for.

Authorities suspect the blaze was an electrical fire.

Fire Chief Michael Postorino says the fire department had been called to the house in January for a faulty boiler. He says officials cited the homeowner for electrical violations.