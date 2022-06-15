Orlando construction workers find skeletal remains, police say

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Skeletal remains have been found at construction site in Orlando, Florida , police say.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office tells Fox35 Orlando that workers were digging near 6227 West Colonial Drive in the Pine Hills neighborhood around 5 p.m. Tuesday when they made the grisly discovery.

Police said information about the identity of the remains and the cause of death were not immediately available.

The construction site is owned by a self-storage developer, according to the Orlando Sentinel.

The newspaper, citing a commercial permit application, said the developer is planning to build a three-story, 91,000-square-foot self-storage facility on the property.

In January, the developer purchased the land for $835,000 from a seller who had a stake in the land for more than 17 years, the Orlando Sentinel also reported.

The workers reportedly were setting up a stormwater management system when they discovered the skeletal remains.

Fox News' Greg Norman contributed to this report.