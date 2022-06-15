Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Crime
Published

Orlando construction workers find skeletal remains, police say

Orange County Sheriff’s Office says remains found at Pine Hills property

By Rachel Paik | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for June 15 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for June 15

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Skeletal remains have been found at construction site in Orlando, Florida, police say. 

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office tells Fox35 Orlando that workers were digging near 6227 West Colonial Drive in the Pine Hills neighborhood around 5 p.m. Tuesday when they made the grisly discovery. 

Police said information about the identity of the remains and the cause of death were not immediately available. 

The construction site is owned by a self-storage developer, according to the Orlando Sentinel. 

FLORIDA MAN ACCUSED OF CARJACKING STREET SWEEPER TACKLED INTO MUDDY DITCH DURING THE POLICE CHASE

The area in Orlando where the skeletal remains were found, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office says.

The area in Orlando where the skeletal remains were found, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office says. (Google Maps)

LAKE MEAD DROUGHT EXPOSES MORE HUMAN REMAINS

The newspaper, citing a commercial permit application, said the developer is planning to build a three-story, 91,000-square-foot self-storage facility on the property. 

The Orange County Sheriff's Office says the remains were found around 5 p.m. local time Tuesday, June 14.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office says the remains were found around 5 p.m. local time Tuesday, June 14. (Orange County Sheriff's Office)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

In January, the developer purchased the land for $835,000 from a seller who had a stake in the land for more than 17 years, the Orlando Sentinel also reported. 

The identity of the remains is unknown, the Orange County Sheriff's Office says.

The identity of the remains is unknown, the Orange County Sheriff's Office says. (Orange County Sheriff's Office)

The workers reportedly were setting up a stormwater management system when they discovered the skeletal remains. 

Fox News' Greg Norman contributed to this report.