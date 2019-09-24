Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Oregon
Published

Oregon woman shoots and kills estranged husband: police

By Bradford Betz | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for Sept. 24Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for Sept. 24

Fox News Flash top headlines for Sept. 24 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

An Oregon woman is accused of fatally shooting her estranged husband during an argument in their home on Monday, police said.

Authorities responded to a 911 call from rural home around 1 p.m., Washington County Sheriff’s Deputy Brian van Kleef said.

The woman who called said she'd had shot her husband in the stomach with her own gun after he supposedly pulled a firearm on her, Kleef said. The man died at the scene, police said.

CANADIAN MAN WHO KILLED WIFE, THEN DAUGHTERS AFTER TAKING THEM TO CHURCH, SENTENCED TO LIFE

Van Kleef said the woman was cooperative with investigators and “emotionally appropriate.”

The couple were in the process of a divorce, but it was unclear how long they'd been married, The Oregonian reported.

GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Neither of their identities was released. The investigation is ongoing.

Bradford Betz is an editor for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @bradford_betz.