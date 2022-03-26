Oregon university affiliated children's hospital displays 'safe tucking' guide

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Editor's note: This story contains sexually explicit language.

An Oregon children's hospital is displaying a handout teaching individuals how to properly perform "safe tucking" that is intended for "all ages," which includes children.

Oregon Health & Science University's Doernbecher Children's Hospital displays a "Safe tucking" handout that shows individuals how to make "the genital area look smoother and flatter." It states that "tucking is moving the penis, testicles, or both out of the way."

"Tucking can reduce any concerns you have about your body, how your clothes fit and how safe you feel in public. People of all genders can tuck," the handout states.

The handout goes into several "methods" of tucking, and states that individuals can do this at home.

"There are two main ways to tuck: with tape and without. You might find that simply wearing tight underwear smooths things out enough. Or you might want to use tape for as smooth a look as possible," the handout states.

"Tucking with tape" is one method, which the handout states is "secure" and is "less likely to come undone," but can have a "higher risk of skin irritation." With this method, the handout states it is "harder to use the bathroom, because you need to take off the tape and then reapply it."

To avoid this, the handout by the children's hospital suggests "tucking without tape."

"The first step is choosing the right underwear. Look for a tightly woven spandex or microfiber blend," the handout states, adding that individuals can wear "spanx or other shapewear," "Using control top pantyhose or tights, with the legs cut off to your desired length," or "Wearing a gaff. This is a special type of underwear made specifically for tucking."

The handout also has a section titled "putting your testicles inside your body," and states that "Some discomfort is normal."

One portion of the handout states that "tucking does have some risks," which include urinary tract infections, possible problems with urine flow, as well as "twisting or inflammation in the testicles."

"Be careful not to wrap the tape around the penis and scrotum too tightly. It can cut off blood circulation. If you feel any numbness in the penis or scrotum area, untuck for a while!," the handout states.

The handout from the children's hospital points individuals to a self-described "women-owned sex toy boutique" store in Portland, which has gender-affirming clothing items as well as sex toys, videos and more, and states that while the store is for people aged 18 and older, it offers appointments before or after hours for "younger shoppers."

A spokesperson for Oregon Health & Science University told Fox News Digital that it "proudly offers gender-affirming healthcare to patients of all ages, including children and adolescents."

"Providers follow established, evidence-based medical standards, and employ a thoughtful, multidisciplinary process that involves both patients and their support systems," the statement reads.

The spokesperson also said that medical interventions are not provided for children.

"Transgender and gender-diverse individuals affirm their gender in a variety of ways, which may include covering up parts of their bodies that bring them intense discomfort or that might put their physical safety at risk in public. OHSU health care teams provide practical and safe recommendations to help patients who wish to conceal some of their body without causing additional harm. In some cases, non-medical steps are all someone needs to feel affirmed and safer in social settings. Medical interventions are not provided for children," the spokesperson said.