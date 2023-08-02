Expand / Collapse search
Portland
Published

Oregon driver gets trapped in Portland rotating parking system

Emergency crews lowered a ladder to the uninjured passenger after shutting down the rotating parking system

Christina Coulter
By Christina Coulter | Fox News
First responders in Oregon extracted a trapped driver after his car door jammed between two mechanical platforms of an automated parking system, crushing the vehicle. 

Portland Fire & Rescue wrote in a Monday Facebook post that the incident took place several weeks ago in an apartment building's rotating car parking system after the driver's "open door caused a bit of an issue."

The driver was reportedly uninjured. It is unclear how long they were trapped before they were rescued by emergency crews, how the car was pulled from the machinery after the driver emerged unharmed or where in Portland the incident took place.

Emergency crews reportedly turned off the parking apparatus before lowering a ladder down to the trapped passenger:

"Portland Fire & Rescue dropped a ladder into the space after safely turning off the power to the drive motor to rescue the trapped and uninjured passenger who has [sic] remained in the car," the department wrote. "These new advances in our infrastructure will always lead to new challenges for us."

FOX News Digital has reached out to Portland Fire & Rescue.

Christina Coulter is a U.S. and World reporter for Fox News Digital. Email story tips to christina.coulter@fox.com.