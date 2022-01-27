Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Crime
Published

Oregon deputy fatally shot suspect during a pursuit

An officer fatally shot a suspect leaving Interstate 205 in Portland closed for 6 hours

Associated Press
close
Media top headlines January 27 Video

Media top headlines January 27

In media news today, CNN’s Jim Acosta compares Virginia to a ‘Soviet-style police state’ under Glenn Youngkin, Deadspin updates a Mike McDaniel hit piece after knocking the biracial 49ers coach as ‘another young, white guy,’ and Stephen Breyer's Supreme Court retirement is touted as a political opportunity for Biden

PORTLAND, Ore. — Authorities say a deputy fatally shot a suspect during a pursuit which left Interstate 205 in Portland, Oregon, closed for about six hours.

KOIN reports the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office was involved in the chase Thursday night and called Portland police for assistance. The pursuit led officers northbound on I-205 and ended after the suspect’s car crashed.

Officials said the suspect ran from the car and into southbound lanes where the deputy-involved shooting happened — killing the suspect on the scene.

No officers were injured.

Your Money