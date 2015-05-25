Oprah Winfrey, other 'Selma' stars march with hundreds in Alabama ahead of MLK holiday

Oprah Winfrey, the rapper Common and other stars of the movie "Selma" have marched with hundreds in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. on the eve of his holiday.

Winfrey also was joined by actor David Oyelowo, who portrays King in the movie, as they took part in the march in Alabama to recall the civil rights struggle. They marched to the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma where civil rights protesters were beaten and tear-gassed by state troopers in 1965.

"Selma" tells the story of a three-month period that year when King led the movement for voting rights in the face of violent opposition. Winfrey is a producer of the movie.

She said of the 1965 marchers: "Every single person who was on that bridge is a hero."