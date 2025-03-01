Oklahoma toddler dials 911 to tell police about an 'emergency need for donuts'

An Oklahoma toddler called 911 and asked for "emergency doughnuts," which officers delivered to the child's home.

The Moore Police Department shared audio on social media on Thursday of the exchange between the boy, Bennett, and the dispatcher. The child first dialed 911 and began saying gibberish to the dispatcher before hanging up and dialing again.

Bennett then told the dispatcher about an "emergency need for donuts."

"Doughnuts? I want doughnuts. Are you going to share your doughnuts?" the dispatcher is heard saying in response to the boy's request.

The child said: "911, it is an emergency."

"An emergency?" the dispatcher asked.

"Emergency doughnuts," Bennett replied.

The dispatcher again asked if Bennett would share his doughnuts, to which he replied, "No, I'm not."

The next day, the police department shared that they had fulfilled Bennett's request and had officers deliver a box of Dunkin' doughnuts to his home.

"You called us about doughnuts," an officer said in the video posted to social media. "We came to give you some doughnuts."

Bennett reacted with an enthusiastic "Yes!"

The officers opened the box and Bennett and his brother each grabbed a doughnut.

According to the police department, the toddler used an old cellphone that can still be used to call 911 in an emergency but has no other functional use.

"Old cell phones may be unable to use high-speed data networks, take photos or play music, but they can still call 911 in an emergency. As long as an old cell phone is functional, it can be used in an emergency," police wrote.