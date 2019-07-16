Oklahoma teens find human leg bone with shoe still attached: police

A group of Oklahoma teenagers found a human leg bone with a piece of footwear still attached while walking through the woods Monday evening, police said.

The teens found the human body part in the woods in Tulsa, Okla., around 7:50 p.m., the Tulsa Police Department said. Officers who searched the area also found a human skull nearby, Tulsa’s Fox 35 reported.

The skeletal remains did not show signs of trauma, police said. The Medical Examiner’s Office was also called in and processed the scene.