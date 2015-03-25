Oklahoma police chief arrested for allegedly pointing gun at wife's head

An Oklahoma police chief has been arrested for allegedly holding a gun to his wife's head during an argument.

Beggs Police Chief Wesley Fish was released from the Cherokee County Jail on bond Tuesday. Undersheriff Jason Chennault says the 48-year-old Fish was arrested Saturday near Lake Cookson after deputies received a call that a man was holding a woman by the throat with a gun to her head.

The Tulsa World reports witnesses told deputies Fish held the gun to his wife's head and threatened to kill her, then pointed it at a witness who Fish believed was video-recording the encounter.

Fish was arrested on complaints of feloniously pointing a firearm, making terroristic threats, domestic assault and battery with a deadly weapon and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.