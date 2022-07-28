Oklahoma police bust suspected human trafficker

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

An Oklahoma man was arrested Tuesday in connection with a sex trafficking operation in the Tulsa area, according to police.

Officers with the Tulsa Police Human Trafficking and Vice (HTV) Unit conducted a prostitution investigation at a Tulsa residence on Tuesday.

At the residence, officers found Jeremy Glazier in a bedroom with a pistol and about 300 grams of "packaged drugs," the Tulsa Police Department said in a statement.

Police said Glazier is the subject of an investigation and known by the HTV Unit as a suspect of sex trafficking.

IDAHO FUGITIVE SEX OFFENDER FEATURED ON ‘AMERICA’S MOST WANTED’ ARRESTED IN CANADA AFTER 21 YEARS ON THE LAM

Investigators interviewed the victim and determined Glazier is involved in a criminal commercial sex enterprise in the Tulsa area.

Police arrested Glazier on charges for multiple firearms-related offenses and drug distribution crimes. Multiple human trafficking charges are pending, police said in a statement.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Because of Glazier's Native American status, he was booked into the Tulsa County Jail on an FBI hold. Online records show he is being held without bond. No further details were released.