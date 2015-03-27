Oklahoma County judge schedules June trial for doctor accused of killing his young son

An Oklahoma County judge has scheduled a June 6 trial for a doctor accused of fatally stabbing his son.

District Judge Don Deason on Tuesday set the trial for next year so prosecutors will have time to get a mental-health expert to examine 51-year-old Stephen Wolf.

Prosecutors have charged Wolf with first-degree murder in the Nov. 16 stabbing death of 9-year-old Tommy Wolf.

Police arrested Wolf after finding him with his son in the kitchen of the family's home in Nichols Hill, Okla. Police say two knives were sticking out of Tommy's chest.

Stephen Wolf's attorney, Mack Martin, was ordered to turn over a defense expert's report to prosecutors by Sept. 15.

