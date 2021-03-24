Ohio U.S. Marshal shot while serving an arrest warrant

A U.S. Marshal in Ohio was reportedly shot Wednesday evening while serving an arrest warrant, according to multiple reports.

The shooting took place in the 1700 block of Grave Avenue N.E. in Canton, Ohio around 5 p.m., Cleveland 19 reported.

Canton Police Chief Jack Angelo told News 5 Cleveland that U.S. Marshals were trying to execute an arrest warrant at an apartment complex when a U.S. Marshal was shot.

The suspect was also shot and injured amid an exchange of gunfire.

The U.S. Marshal's injuries are reportedly not life-threatening. The condition of the suspect is unknown. Both were taken to area hospitals.

The Bureau of Criminal Investigations is investigating the shooting.

U.S. Marshal Pete Elliot told Cleveland’s FOX 8 that the suspect was a fugitive wanted from another state, but he did not provide more details.

Fox News has reached out to Angelo seeking more information on the shooting and the suspect’s charges.