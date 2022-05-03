Ohio school board votes down school's 'Diversity Day'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

An Ohio school district has voted to ban a local high school’s annual "Diversity Day" after clamoring from parents that it contained undertones of Critical Race Theory, according to local reports.

The Forest Hills School District board of education voted Sunday afternoon on the ban for Turpin High School, the Cincinnati Enquirer reported. The motion passed 4-0, with one board member, Leslie Rasmussen, refusing to vote.

Sunday’s motion states that Diversity Day "shall not proceed during school hours" and "shall not be conducted or further organized during school hours or through the use of taxpayer resources."

The Racial Diversity Awareness Day had been at the suburban Cincinnati high school for more than five years. The event has typically included a roster of guest speakers along with activities and discussions.

Board members cited parents who said they didn’t want taxpayer money to support curriculums related to "Critical Race Theory," a school of thought which holds that racism is systemic in America’s institutions.

Other parents were reportedly upset that the event was canceled. One parent said during Sunday’s meeting she was "very disappointed" with Superintendent Scot T. Prebles.

"I feel like he let all of us down today," she said. "And I have seen him fight. I have seen him try so hard and to see him … back down like this. He's leaving. He doesn't care."

Some students were also disappointed by the decision. Senior Casey Lupariello told WLWT she was "sad that I will have to miss it for my senior year."

"But what I am most worried about is kids in the future not being able to experience this event because it is extremely important," she said.

Fox News has reached out to the Forest Hills School District and Superintendent Prebles for additional comment.