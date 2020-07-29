Expand / Collapse search
Ohio
Published

5 members of Ohio family found dead inside home, police say

Investigators did not immediately say what caused their deaths

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
Five family members were found dead in an Ohio home early Wednesday after police conducted a welfare check at the residence, investigators said.

Officers in Elyria, a city about 30 miles west of Cleveland, responded to the home around 8:11 a.m. to check on the residents, the department said in a press release.

Five bodies were found inside the home, police said. Investigators determined the deceased were all family members. Their names are being withheld until their family is notified.

Police did not immediately release what caused their deaths.

The Elyria Police Detective Bureau and the Lorain County Coroner’s Office are investigating.

Police said more details will be released at a later time.

