An Ohio man was tased and arrested Friday after allegedly trying to get into the U.S. Capitol building in Washington with a hammer, police said.

The suspect, identified as Christopher Snow, 33, was being screened by U.S. Capitol Police (USCP) at around 3:40 p.m. at the Capitol Visitor Center, where his backpack went through an X-ray machine, authorities said.

A USCP officer noticed a hammer inside the bag, police said.

"When the officer attempted secondary screening to look inside the bag, the suspect attempted to grab the bag and became combative," a police statement said.

Several officers intervened to stop Snow and a struggle ensued, police said.

Officers then tased Snow and took him into custody.

The hammer was found in the bag, police said.

"These officers did what they were trained to do and stopped this man from getting into the U.S. Capitol," said USCP Capt. Andrew Pecher. "Great work from the officer who spotted the hammer, to the officers who quickly took the suspect into custody."

Investigators were still trying to determine why Snow, a Canton resident, brought a hammer to the Capitol. He is charged with assault on a police officer.