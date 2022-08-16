Ohio man charged with assault after getting shot while allegedly attacking Amazon driver

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

An Ohio man is facing assault charges after allegedly attacking an Amazon delivery driver, who shot the man in self-defense during the Sunday incident.

Dayton Police identified the attacker as Christopher Roberts and the delivery driver as Gino Grove. Grove told police that Roberts had come "out of nowhere" holding a knife and advanced toward him, according to the Dayton Daily News.

"The Amazon guy was delivering packages, a man came out of nowhere waiving a knife — we think strung out ... The Amazon driver fired and hit him in the leg," police told reporters.

Roberts fled the scene after being shot, but was soon picked up by police. They transported him to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Grove called police immediately after the incident, describing the incident and telling them that he had discharged his firearm.

"He is running down the street," Grove reportedly told officers. "He ran up to me saying ‘knife fight, knife fight’."

Grove reportedly thought he had missed when he shot at Roberts.

Police found Roberts "flailing in the water underneath a log," according to the Daily News. Officers ultimately had to deploy a taser to subdue him. He now faces a fourth-degree felony assault charge.