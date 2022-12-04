Ohio man buys new home then finds decomposing body of former homeowner inside basement

An Ohio man recently purchased a home only to find the body of its former owner decomposing in the basement, officials said.

The unidentified man called the police around 11:40 a.m. on Saturday to tell them he found a body in his new Cleveland Heights residence, according to FOX 8.

Cleveland Heights Director of Communications Mike Thomas said authorities responded to the property located in the 2700 block of Noble Road, found the body, and transported it to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s office.

The body was then identified as Nina Fielden, 71, who was the former owner of the residence.

The new owner acquired the home via a sheriff's sale.

"The person who found Ms. Fielden’s body told detectives that he had recently purchased the home through Cuyahoga County as part of a sheriff’s sale," Thomas told 3News. "He told detectives he had visited the site to check on the property."

There were "no signs of trauma" on the body, the medical examiner said. The cause of death was not determined.

It is not immediately known why the body was not found before the home purchase was finalized.

The incident is under investigation.