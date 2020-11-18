Ohio man arrested by FBI for allegedly plotting to make his wife ‘disappear’
Scott Allen Renninger, 52, of Uniontown, Ohio was arrested at his home Tuesday morning.
A man in Ohio has been charged with conspiracy to commit murder after he offered a price of $20,000 to make his wife “disappear,” according to the FBI.
Scott Allen Renninger, 52, of Uniontown, Ohio, was arrested at his home Tuesday morning.
Authorities said last November he was recorded saying he had accepted and prepared for the consequences “once it all goes down.”
