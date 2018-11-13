Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

US
Published
Last Update 48 mins ago

Ohio hospital on lockdown after active shooter alert

Associated Press

MEDINA, Ohio – Police in Ohio say that a hospital and a medical office building are on lockdown and that they are investigating a report of an active shooter.

A police dispatcher in Medina (meh-DYE'-nuh) says officials have not received any reports of injuries.

Officers have responded to the Cleveland Clinic Medina Hospital, southwest of Cleveland.

The Cleveland Clinic says in a tweet that police are responding to a potential active shooter situation in a medical office building. It says the building and hospital are on lockdown.