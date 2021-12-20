Ohio good Samaritan answers woman's calls for help at grocery store, subdues suspect: 'He's my hero'

A good Samaritan in Ohio received an award Thursday after he answered an 87-year-old woman’s calls for help at a Kroger grocery store when a man snatched her purse in the checkout line earlier this month.

Deshawn Pressley jumped into action on Dec. 5 and chased the purse-snatcher out of the store in Lemon Township and into the parking lot. Security footage shows Pressley taking down the suspect in the parking lot and making a citizen’s arrest.

For his heroic efforts, Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones presented Pressley with the Citizen’s Award on Thursday. Pressley was also reunited with Pat Goins, the woman whose purse was snatched.

"I’m glad that he received this honor because he’s my hero," Pat Goins told FOX19 Cincinnati.

Pressley told reporters during the ceremony that he was with his 1-year-old daughter when he struck up a conversation with Goins moments before the attempted robbery. When the two went into separate checkout lines, Pressley said the would-be thief made his move.

"I heard her screaming and yelling … it was the yell that I need help," Pressley said. "And I just turned around and did what I needed to do as a citizen."

When a reporter asked Pressley whether the suspect, later identified as 58-year-old Derek Vauhn, was surprised to see him giving chase, Pressley said that he was.

"He was running and looking back, running and looking back, and I was like ‘yeah, I’m on you’re a--," Pressley said to laughs from those present.

Pressley also said that his grandma, who raised him after his mother died, had instilled in him the values to help others.

"She did very good by me," he said. "It was good that she taught me what she taught me, and I’m thankful for her."

Pressley and Goins said that they will remain in contact with each other following the award ceremony.

"And we’ve got a dinner date!" Goins said.