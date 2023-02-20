Expand / Collapse search
Ohio
Published

Ohio fire crews battling large blaze after explosion at metal alloy factory

Witnesses said there was an explosion at a metal factory

Louis Casiano
By Louis Casiano | Fox News
A reported fire at a Cleveland-area metal factory prompted multiple fire crews to respond. 

Witnesses said an explosion occurred at the I Schumann & Co. metal and paint plant in Oakwood Village, WKYC-TV reported. The company produces copper alloys. 

A large plume of smoke coming from the building could be seen in the air. Details about any possible injuries have not been released by authorities, Fox 8 reported. 

Videos posted to social media purportedly show damaged vehicles struck by debris from the fire. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.