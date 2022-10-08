Ohio boy, 6, severely burned saving brother from burning car

A six-year-old boy in Ohio suffered severe burns but survived climbing into a burning car in order to save his younger brother.

"I would have never thought he would put his brother in a trunk and stand in front of him so he won’t get burned," Iesha Newson told Cleveland 19 news. "That’s very selfless for a 6-year-old."

Dean Newson was left alone in the car with his brother, Elijah, while their mother ran into a store to pick up a prescription. While she was inside, the car caught fire.

Dean put his brother in the trunk of the car and stood in front of him to keep him from getting burned. Some bystanders were able to pull Elijah out of the car, and he told them that Dean was still inside the vehicle.

Iesha Newson said that the car exploded right after the bystanders pulled Dean out of the vehicle. Dean suffered second and third-degree burns to his face, arms and legs but is alive and proudly talks of how he helped his brother.

"He said I’m Spider-Man, mom. I saved my brother. That was the first thing he said to me when we got here, and he woke up from the medicine," Iesha Newson said.

"The most important thing I learned from this all is not to leave my children in the car unattended, not even for three minutes because in three minutes, you never know what can happen."

Iesha Newson had bought the car only two months prior to the incident, and she had her keys with her at the time of the incident, making it unclear how the fire started in the first place.