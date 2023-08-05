Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

US
Published

Ohio amusement park guest stuck at 'top' of once 'steepest' roller coaster relives scary exit: 'Such an angle'

A Cedar Point spokesperson said it was a 'check engine light' situation that forced the ride to be stopped

Adam Sabes
By Adam Sabes | Fox News
close
Ohio amusement park guests evacuated from 200+ foot roller coaster, forced to walk down lengthy stairs Video

Ohio amusement park guests evacuated from 200+ foot roller coaster, forced to walk down lengthy stairs

Amusement park guests at Ohio's Cedar Point were forced to walk down a 200+ foot roller coaster by stairs after a mechanical issue. (Credit: Josh Lett)

A passenger who was evacuated from Cedar Point's Magnum XL-200 roller coaster earlier this week says her legs are still sore from walking down the stairs of the 200-plus foot tall ride.

Passengers on the roller coaster were forced to evacuate the Magnum XL-200 at Cedar Point in Sandusky, Ohio, on Monday due to a mechanical issue, forcing guests to walk down lengthy stairs on the ride.

Laina Cafego, who was on the ride, said her legs still hurt from walking down the coaster's stairs.

"My legs are still sore from the walk down the stairs. It's because you truly are, really making sure that every step you're hitting it," Cafego told WTVG. "The hardest part was trying to get out of your seat because you are at such an angle."

OHIO AMUSEMENT PARK'S ONCE 'FASTEST,' 'STEEPEST' ROLLER COASTER THAT HELD GUINNESS WORLD RECORD FREEZES MIDAIR

Ohio amusement park

Tony Clark, director of communications for Cedar Point told Fox News Digital that the incident was the result of a "standard ride stoppage" which triggered the guest evacuation. (Josh Lett)

Her husband, Tony Cafego, said that they were on the ride for 25 minutes before someone came to assist them in getting off.

"As it was going up, everything was normal until about the top, it just stopped," he said.

Tony Clark, director of communications for Cedar Point, previously told Fox News Digital that the incident was the result of a "standard ride stoppage" which triggered the guest evacuation.

CEDAR POINT ANNOUNCES 'TOP THRILL 2,' A RECORD-SETTING ROLLER COASTER: 'BOLDEST AND MOST ADVANCED'

Roller coaster

Amusement park guests in Ohio were forced to walk down a 200+ foot roller coaster by stairs after a mechanical issue. (Josh Lett)

He said that it was a "check engine light" situation and the ride couldn't be immediately restarted.

The roller coaster tops out at 205 feet and was the "Guinness Book of World Records holder for its leading edge height," according to Cedar Point's website.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

It can reach speeds of 72 mph and lasts two minutes and 45 seconds.

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.