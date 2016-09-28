Officials: Suspect in Texas slayings was in US illegally

next Image 1 of 3

prev next Image 2 of 3

prev Image 3 of 3

U.S. immigration officials say a man suspected in a pair of Dallas-area killings was in the country illegally after three deportations to Mexico.

Silvestre Franco-Luviano was arrested Tuesday at his relatives' apartment in Georgetown, about 25 miles north of Austin.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement said in a statement Wednesday that an immigration detainer has been placed on the 40-year-old Mexican national. He remains in the Williamson County Jail in Georgetown on a murder warrant in the Sunday night slaying of a motorist in Dallas. He's also a suspect in the slaying that same night of a man at a Cedar Hill gas station.

Georgetown police also have filed vehicle burglary charges against him.

ICE says he was deported in June 1996, October 2009 and March 2014.