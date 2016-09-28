Expand / Collapse search
Published
Last Update October 1, 2016

Officials: Suspect in Texas slayings was in US illegally

By | Associated Press
    ADDS TRUE IDENTITY OF JUAN NAVARRO RIOS, FOR A MAN INITIALLY IDENTIFIED UNDER AN ALIAS AS SILVESTRE FRANCO-LUVIANO This undated photo provided by the Dallas Police Department shows Juan Navarro Rios. Navarro Rios, who is a suspect in a pair of Dallas-area killings was arrested Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2016, at an apartment about 150 miles to the south near Austin, police said. He had been sought in the shooting deaths late Sunday of Ruben Moreno in his car in southeastern Dallas and of Welton Betts at a gas station in the Dallas suburb of Cedar Hill. (Dallas Police Department via AP) (The Associated Press)

DALLAS – U.S. immigration officials say a man suspected in a pair of Dallas-area killings was in the country illegally after three deportations to Mexico.

Silvestre Franco-Luviano was arrested Tuesday at his relatives' apartment in Georgetown, about 25 miles north of Austin.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement said in a statement Wednesday that an immigration detainer has been placed on the 40-year-old Mexican national. He remains in the Williamson County Jail in Georgetown on a murder warrant in the Sunday night slaying of a motorist in Dallas. He's also a suspect in the slaying that same night of a man at a Cedar Hill gas station.

Georgetown police also have filed vehicle burglary charges against him.

ICE says he was deported in June 1996, October 2009 and March 2014.