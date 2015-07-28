Officials: Man who was nation's youngest convicted murderer released from Florida prison

The nation's youngest convicted murderer has been released from a Florida prison after serving 16 years of an 18-year sentence.

Florida Today (http://on.flatoday.com/1fDJkKv ) reports that 29-year-old Curtis Jones was released from the South Bay Correctional Facility on Tuesday.

In 1999 Jones — then 12 years old — was arrested and convicted of second-degree murder along with his 13-year-old sister, Catherine Jones, after carrying out a plot to kill a male relative they said sexually abused them. They planned to kill both their father and girlfriend Sonya Speights. Home alone with Speights, they shot her, and fled into the woods near their Brevard County home. They were arrested the next day.

According to the Florida Department of Corrections database, Catherine Jones is scheduled to be released Aug. 1.

