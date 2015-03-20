Officials clear out New Jersey homeless encampments

New Jersey and Camden County officials are clearing out four homeless encampments in Camden and telling the people who have been living there to get help at shelters.

Officials on Tuesday cleared a site next to a highway ramp known as "The Bowl."

Residents had been warned for more than a month of the impending closures, but many remained until they were forced out.

The move comes four years to the month after the large settlement known as "Tent City" was cleared out and fenced off.

Camden County spokesman Dan Keashen tells the Courier-Post that residents will not have the option of coming back to the settlements this time.

Volunteers of America of the Delaware Valley tells The Philadelphia Inquirer that beds were being kept open for those displaced.