Officer shot during showdown with Boston Marathon suspects heads home

The transit police officer who survived a showdown with the Boston Marathon bombing suspects has been discharged from the hospital.

Officer Richard Donohue headed home Friday morning, with other Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority officers escorting him.

Donohue has been recovering at Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital for about a month.

The 33-year-old officer still has a bullet in his body and has been coping with nerve damage that makes it painful to walk. He has said that he's looking forward to going home so he can spend more time with his son and toss a ball with his family's dog.

Donohue doesn't remember the April gun battle that left him with a severed femoral artery. He says he wants to return to his job.