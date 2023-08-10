Expand / Collapse search
Off-duty Cook County Sheriff's officer shot in crossfire on Chicago’s South Side; suspect in custody

1 suspect in custody after off-duty officer critically wounded in Chicago

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
An off-duty Cook County Sheriff's officer was critically wounded in a shooting on Chicago’s South Side after getting caught in the crossfire between two vehicles Wednesday night, authorities said.

The 36-year-old officer was shot in the right elbow and lower back just before 9 p.m. as two vehicles were traveling northbound in the 4700 block of South Cicero Avenue, FOX32 Chicago reported, citing police.

The officer was rushed to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition.

The driver of one of the two vehicles involved in the exchange of gunfire struck another car, lost control and crashed into the wall of a business. One suspect tried to flee from the wreck but was taken into custody, police said.

officers at scene of shooting

The Cook County Sheriff's Office and Chicago Police detectives are investigating the shooting of a sheriff's deputy. (FOX32 Chicago WFLD)

The suspect was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition.

shooting scene

Occupants of two vehicles traveling northbound in the 4700 block of South Cicero Avenue in Chicago exchanged gunfire and struck an off-duty police officer. (FOX32 Chicago WFLD)

The driver of the second vehicle sped away. No further details about other suspects were immediately released.

Neighbors described the sounds of the gunshots as shocking to WLS-TV.

officers at scene of shooting

The officer was in critical condition at Mount Sinai Hospital with gunshot injuries to the right elbow and lower back. (FOX32 Chicago WFLD)

"Just gunshots going off," Veronica Carapia told the station. "Next thing you know, my son looks out the window, and he says 'Oh, it's a car crash, you know.' Me and my neighbors came running out to see because it is very rare that happens and everything and was just in shock."

Chicago Police detectives and the Cook County Sheriff's Office are investigating the shooting.