NYU suspends 20 students for violating coronavirus rules

At least 20 New York University students have been suspended for violating coronavirus rules, according to reports.

The university announced the move in a Twitter post on Saturday but did not provide any details on the suspensions. The post did advise: "Please don't be the next."

"Avoid parties and bars," the school added. "Wear a mask. Keep your distance."

The university acknowledged reports and videos that claimed to show hundreds of young people gathering in Washington Square Park on Saturday night, which is near the NYU campus. The school said some of them were not wearing masks or social distancing.

"We are investigating the circumstances from last night and any students who have violated our expectations will be subject to disciplinary action." the school wrote on Sunday.

NYU said, "a single, crowded, careless party could create conditions that put NYU and the larger community at risk."

Sanctions taken against students could include their suspension from the university.

On-campus testing will start at NYU the week of Sept. 7 and will focus on the students who live in residence halls, according to NBC New York. Testing will expand to campus-wide the following week.

Students who live on campus will be tested every week, while additional students and university staff must be tested every other week, the station reported.

The suspensions occurred after less than a week of in-person learning. Northeastern University previously dismissed 11 students for violating coronavirus rules