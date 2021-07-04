Expand / Collapse search
New York City
Published

NYPD releases chilling video of NYC home break-in amid historic crime wave

Robberies are up more than 5% in NYC this year compared with last year

By Bradford Betz | Fox News
New York City police have released a chilling video showing a suspect breaking into a Manhattan residence and having a look around. 

The break-in happened June 24 just before 1:15 a.m. in the vicinity of Central Park West and West 89th Street, the NYPD says.

A home surveillance camera shows the suspect creeping across the foyer of the residence with a door left ajar behind him. He appears to mill about, checking out rooms and opening doors. 

Authorities are asking anyone with information on the case to call 1-800-577-TIPS. 

The alleged break-in comes amid a historic uptick in crime in the Big Apple. Statistics provided to Fox News show that since 2020, homicides are up more than 12%, robberies are up more than 5%, and felony assaults are up nearly 7%. 

The most dramatic increases, however, are in shooting incidents and sex crimes – up 36.3% and 25%, respectively. 

