New York City
NYPD searching for woman who shouted antisemitic comments, spat on 8-year-old

Woman could face aggravated harassment charges as a result of what happened

Pilar Arias
By Pilar Arias | Fox News
Police in New York City are looking for a woman who allegedly made antisemitic comments towards three children before spitting on one of them.

The NYPD Hate Crime Task Force says it happened around 12:30 p.m. Friday in the Marine Park section of Brooklyn. 

The woman allegedly went up to an 8-year-old boy who was with two other children. Police say she made the comments and then spat on him before running off.

"She shouted, 'Hitler should've killed you all. I'll kill you. I know where you live,'" according to ABC7.

She then walked away on Ave. P toward Kimball St., FOX 5 New York reports. None of the children were injured as a result of the incident.

NYPD, Police cars, New York, Street, NYC

NYPD, Police cars, New York, Street, NYC (iStock )

The woman could face aggravated harassment charges as a result of what happened. She is described as having a light complexion, being approximately in her 20s, standing 5'3" tall, weighing around 140 pounds with long, black, straight hair. She was wearing an orange hoodie with black leggings and black "Ugg" style boots are the time of the incident, police say.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

Pilar Arias is a multimedia journalist with more than 10 years of experience in broadcast, digital and print production. She covers a wide variety of topics. @PilarFOXNews.

