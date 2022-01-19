NYPD searching for woman who shouted antisemitic comments, spat on 8-year-old

Police in New York City are looking for a woman who allegedly made antisemitic comments towards three children before spitting on one of them.



The NYPD Hate Crime Task Force says it happened around 12:30 p.m. Friday in the Marine Park section of Brooklyn.

The woman allegedly went up to an 8-year-old boy who was with two other children. Police say she made the comments and then spat on him before running off.



"She shouted, 'Hitler should've killed you all. I'll kill you. I know where you live,'" according to ABC7.



She then walked away on Ave. P toward Kimball St., FOX 5 New York reports. None of the children were injured as a result of the incident.



