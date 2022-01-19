Expand / Collapse search
New York City
Published

Elderly man attacked just steps from mayor's mansion in wealthy NYC enclave

Suspect seen flashing hand signal, possibly middle finger, following attack, NYPD video shows

By Stephanie Pagones | Fox News
An elderly New York City man was assaulted in the tony Upper East Side by a stranger who shoved him to the ground, and later appeared to flash a hand signal, just steps from the mayor’s Gracie Mansion, police said. 

The 81-year-old victim appeared to be standing on the sidewalk with a dog and talking to someone holding a baby stroller around 12:30 a.m. on Dec. 25, 2021, when the man approached him, according to video released by the New York Police Department on Wednesday. 

The footage shows the stranger walking between the victim and his companion in the area of East 86th Street and Henderson Place and shoving him to the ground before casually walking away. The victim is then seen lying on the pavement for several seconds.

The NYPD footage then cuts to the suspect flashing what appears to be the middle finger, though it is unclear if the hand signal was directed toward his victim. 

The octogenarian suffered minor injuries and said he did not need to be taken to the hospital. 
 

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 20: New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio arrives with his wife Chirlane McCray to a press conference in front of Gracie Mansion on September 20, 2019 in New York City. De Blasio announced his decision to drop out of the 2020 U.S. presidential race. (Photo by Yana Paskova/Getty Images)

NYPD’s Crime Stoppers is now offering a reward of up to $3,500 for information leading police to their suspect. 

This assault took place in the New York City Mayor’s backyard, just feet from Gracie Mansion, where then-Mayor Bill de Blasio would have resided at the time. The area is known for multi-million dollar homes and luxury apartment buildings.  

Anyone with information related to the attack is asked to call NYPD Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

