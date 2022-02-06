Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

New York City
Published

NYPD search for suspect who allegedly attacked trans girl outside high school

NYPD say attack happened outside W. H. Maxwell Career and Technical Education High School

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for February 6 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for February 6

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Police in New York City are searching for a suspect who allegedly attacked a 15-year-old transgender girl outside a Brooklyn high school in broad daylight last month and hurled transphobic remarks at her.

The assault happened in Jan. 18 around 3:15 p.m. outside the W. H. Maxwell Career and Technical Education High School on Pennsylvania Avenue in East New York, police said.

NYPD SEARCHING FOR WOMAN WHO SHOUTED ANTISEMITIC COMMENTS, SPAT ON 8-YEAR-OLD

The male suspect approached the 15-year-old girl and punched her in the face while making anti-transgender statements, according to authorities.

A photo of the suspect was released on the NYPD Hate Crimes' Twitter account.

A photo of the suspect was released on the NYPD Hate Crimes' Twitter account. (NYPD)

The suspect’s alleged verbal attacks continued via a social media app following the assault, WABC-TV reported. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The girl suffered minor injuries to her face, according to the station.

The NYPD Hate Crimes tweeted a photo of the suspect and asked anyone with information about the incident or the suspect to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

Your Money