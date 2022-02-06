NYPD search for suspect who allegedly attacked trans girl outside high school
NYPD say attack happened outside W. H. Maxwell Career and Technical Education High School
Police in New York City are searching for a suspect who allegedly attacked a 15-year-old transgender girl outside a Brooklyn high school in broad daylight last month and hurled transphobic remarks at her.
The assault happened in Jan. 18 around 3:15 p.m. outside the W. H. Maxwell Career and Technical Education High School on Pennsylvania Avenue in East New York, police said.
The male suspect approached the 15-year-old girl and punched her in the face while making anti-transgender statements, according to authorities.
The suspect’s alleged verbal attacks continued via a social media app following the assault, WABC-TV reported.
The girl suffered minor injuries to her face, according to the station.
The NYPD Hate Crimes tweeted a photo of the suspect and asked anyone with information about the incident or the suspect to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).