New York
Published

NYPD, parkgoers clash over Washington Square Park curfew enforcement

The early closure was prompted by complaints of noise, drugs, prostitution, fights and other criminal activity after dark

By Brie Stimson | Fox News
New York City police clashed with Greenwich Village parkgoers Saturday night while officers tried to enforce Washington Square Park's new 10 p.m. curfew. 

The early closure was prompted by complaints of noise, drugs, prostitution, fights and other criminal activity after dark. 

The mayor's office put the curfew into effect on Friday night. 

Parkgoers refusing to leave after the curfew pushed back against officers who used physical force to try to remove them, videos of social media showed. 

"Hell no! We won’t go!" some chanted as police said the park was closed. 

Police used pepper spray to disperse the crowd and some threw bottles at officers and at one point a shirtless man threatened riot-clad officers with a broken bottle, independent photographer Leeroy Johnson reported. In the video, a woman appears to grab the man by the shoulder to pull him away from officers. 

Police made several arrests, according to Johnson. 

